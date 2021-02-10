American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.98. 44,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,158. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

