American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.75. 26,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,158. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

