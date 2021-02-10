American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. 5,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,124. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

