Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $215.45. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

