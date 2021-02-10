AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

ABC stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

