AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

