Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells $238,400.00 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMGN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $238.46. 2,951,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
