Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells $238,400.00 in Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $238.46. 2,951,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

