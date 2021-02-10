Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.76 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.65 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

