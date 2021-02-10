Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $81.16

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 254.1% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $81.16 or 0.00182291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.