Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.97 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $407.78 million and $26.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 481,457,487 coins and its circulating supply is 290,263,465 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

