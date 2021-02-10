Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 3,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

