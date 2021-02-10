Analog Devices (ADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

