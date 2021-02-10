Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,040. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

