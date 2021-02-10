Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after buying an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

