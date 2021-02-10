Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Fastly also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

