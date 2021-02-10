Analysts Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will post $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.27 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $30,740,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

