Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $18.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

