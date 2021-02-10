Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.56 Million

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $734.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.60 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Spire stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spire by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Spire by 375.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

