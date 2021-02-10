Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce sales of $131.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.68 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Switch reported sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $514.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $516.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.12 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after buying an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,269,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.