Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tesla reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $849.46 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $793.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

