Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.09. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.99 to $21.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $374.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

