Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $1.73 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.