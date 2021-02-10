Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,415. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

