Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Denny’s posted sales of $113.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $288.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.25 million to $290.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.54 million, with estimates ranging from $362.48 million to $395.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

