Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFI. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

