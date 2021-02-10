Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report $278.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingevity.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Ingevity by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Ingevity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

