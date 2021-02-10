Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $1.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.