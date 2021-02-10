Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce sales of $16.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.78 million. The Joint reported sales of $13.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $58.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.13 million to $58.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.76 million, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Joint.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The Joint stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

