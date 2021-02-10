Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. The Southern reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 146,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.