Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $100.00.

2/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $105.00.

12/28/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

