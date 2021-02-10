Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

