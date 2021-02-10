Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

2/10/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. However, year-over-year decline in sales across most of its operating segments and geographies was concerning. The company noted that continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the fourth quarter. The company expects this pressure to continue through the first quarter impacting all the three geographic regions. However, its core business remained strong. Margin pressure however, remains a cause of worry. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business might prove strategic. Overall, in the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $192.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $174.00.

1/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. 15,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

