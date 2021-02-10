Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Curaleaf (CURLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS: CURLF):

2/5/2021 – Curaleaf had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/26/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $23.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.50 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CURLF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

