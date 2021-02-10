Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/19/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $72.00.

12/22/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00.

12/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $625.00.

12/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

