Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

2/3/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $530.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $566.00 to $588.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $556.00 to $580.00.

1/8/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $556.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $490.00.

12/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $488.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company delivered an outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2020, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. We are encouraged about the exceptionally strong growth at Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing. A strong capital structure looks encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. One of the end markets registered loss in the third quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.”

12/16/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

