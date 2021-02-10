Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) recently:

2/1/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/29/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/27/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/14/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/7/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/6/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

1/5/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 19,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Get Fortis Inc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 25.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 92,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.