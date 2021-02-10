Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY):

2/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/8/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/5/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 88,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

