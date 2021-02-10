Analyzing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH)

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Great Elm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 2.61 -$7.55 million $1.07 3.00

Wright Investors’ Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31% Great Elm Capital -98.98% 12.80% 2.96%

Risk and Volatility

Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wright Investors’ Service and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Wright Investors’ Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

