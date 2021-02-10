Analyzing Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Alternatives International and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.86 -$1.64 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 293.48 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.52

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 0.40% 0.71% 0.43% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

