AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.60

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 2027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $798.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

