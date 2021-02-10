Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 20,516,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824,827. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
