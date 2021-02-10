Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY remained flat at $$116.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. Ansell has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $126.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

