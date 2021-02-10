Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO Sells $34,570.50 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 937,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,475. The company has a market cap of $781.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
