Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AM stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

