Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

