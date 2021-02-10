Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 265.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 212,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,221. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

