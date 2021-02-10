Anyswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,266.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 318.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $92,266.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00114266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202537 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

