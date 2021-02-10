Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) shot up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

About Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.