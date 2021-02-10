Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $28.73. Aphria shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 2,156,804 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 2.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
