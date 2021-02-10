Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $28.73. Aphria shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 2,156,804 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Aphria alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.