API3 (API3) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00012384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $79.38 million and $33.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

